An Orlando, Florida third grader is helping his school commemorate Black History Month with the addition of his detailed and colorful “Periodic Table Of Black History,” now proudly displayed in one of Millennia Elementary School’s hallways.

Dana Boone crafted his unique and history-focused work of art with the help of his mom, Charnetta Starr. Modeled after the scientific Periodic Table of Elements many of us studied in school, Dana’s variation highlights 90 African American history makers, innovators, activists and scientists, both past and present. On the sides of the child’s grand creation, quotes from leaders including Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges are featured.

“I wanted to represent our Black culture and I wanted to represent all the amazing people in this project,” Dana told local news outlet WESH2.

The third grader’s mother shared that she and her son, residents of Orange County, were inspired to do the project by a friend. The duo started on Dana’s project on Jan. 20, and brought it to the child’s elementary school on Jan. 31, just in time for Black History Month’s start on Feb. 1, according to the outlet’s details.

“And I’m hoping that students and teachers will learn about more people who have contributed to the success of Black culture and the history and all of the things that they’ve contributed,” Starr added.

The city of Orlando has several Black History Month-related events, workshops, and galleries throughout this month for both children and adults. Additionally, the Orange Country Library System has an even more extensive program of activities, lectures, cultural performances and film screenings to educate its citizens on “the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans to our country.” If you’re local, find more information here.

