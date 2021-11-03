MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Tyrese is reminding folks that he is one strange bird.

The often unusual star posted a photo of a giraffe throating a metal pole on his Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “I need to get on the first flight to Africa ASAP!” a screen grab was shared by instagram user @whoisshe2u then reshared by OnSite!

While MADAMENOIRE mostly assumes the Fast & Furious actor was just making a joke about the giraffe’s apparent throat game — and that he’s not actually into bestiality — Tyrese has proven time and time again that his humor, lack of boundaries and appropriateness are questionable, to say the least.

Peep a few other times Tyrese was flat out whylin’ by scrolling down below.

1. Today’s Episode Of WTF Tyrese?!