A new trend is taking TikTok by storm where social media goers show how their parents have aged gracefully over the years, and as we know, Black certainly does not crack in our community.

The well-known fact was re-affirmed this week when a few children of famous celebrities flocked to TikTok with videos of their parents looking good back in the day. The buzzing social media trend has been dubbed the “I Was Raised By” challenge.

Embracing Black Culture posted a montage of some of the videos which included sexy throwback pics of rap icon Nas, courtesy of his daughter, Destiny Jones, and some hunky images of Wu-Tang alum Method Man, which were posted by his daughter Cheyenne Smith.

Tiaura Iversion, the offspring of legendary basketball star Allen Iverson, gave fans a peek at her dad before and after his NBA stardom while rapper Qing Diamond shared a few luxurious thirst traps of her mother and model Tiffany Crafton among others.

The funny TikTok trend samples Mint Condition’s 1991 classic “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” a pure baby-making tune that many of those celebrities probably cranked in the background to conceive some of those kids back in the day.

Check out a few more compilations of the “I Was Raised By” trend below.

