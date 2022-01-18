MadameNoire Featured Video

During last night’s airing of the fourth annual Urban One Honors, TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market came together for a night of celebration for those who’ve made legendary contributions and strides in entertainment, media, music, education and the community.

Airing on Jan. 17, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this year’s ceremony aimed to be an ode to “The Soundtrack of Black America.”

With that in mind, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and music producer Timbaland scored the Music Innovation Award. Gamble and Huff took home the Living Legends Award.

Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer Jennifer Hudson was honored with the Entertainment Icon Award, and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard — who also performed during the show — received the Inspiration Impact Award.

Other acts to grace the stage included H.E.R., Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, with a special set by DJ D-Nice. Presenters that welcomed the night’s honorees to the stage included Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell.

Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and producer Ne-Yo hosted the pre-recorded two-hour-long telecast.

TV personality and Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Eva Marcille added to the night’s mix by hosting a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

If you missed the show, peep some of the best photos from the red carpet, on stage and behind the scenes by scrolling below.

Ne-Yo and Tank got there two-step on as they rocked the stage.