MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry Studios introduced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all the employees in Zone A at the Atlanta facility.

Zone A “consists of the actors and those who come in close proximity to them,” according to Deadline.

As for the specifications of Perry’s mandate, all Zone A personnel will have to be fully vaccinated, including with the booster shot if eligible. In addition, sources shared that TPS plans to strictly enforce the new mandate by “independently verifying” employee vaccination statuses — a measure being taken to combat the spread and use of fake vaccination cards.

Perry allegedly decided to implement the mandate after the number of positive COVID-19 tests rose from zero to 16 during TPS’ routine pre-production testing of his BET+ series All the Queen’s Men.

The series will soon be officially greenlit for a second season, according to Deadline.

While Hollywood unions and major studios agreed on return-to-work procedures last June, and have since updated them, the organizations haven’t agreed on implementing vaccine mandates throughout the industry overall.

Only Netflix and Disney have reportedly mandated “a blanket policy for their U.S. productions,” the requies vaccinations for all Zone A employees, detailed the outlet. It additionally noted, “The other studios have done it on a show-by-show basis.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyler Perry Has A Change Of Heart, He’s Finally Ready To Bring In A Writer’s Room”