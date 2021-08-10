MadameNoire Featured Video

In a happy twist of events, actress Racquel Palmer will soon be a leading lady in Tyler Perry’s upcoming TV show All The Queen’s Men.

Palmer went viral a few years back when she’d gotten a billboard put up in Atlanta in order to capture Perry’s attention and promote her acting chops.

On June 5, 2019, Perry had shared a photo of the infamous billboard with a caption that read,

“Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.” “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.” “Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”

Kindly, he wrote to Palmer in particular towards the post’s end:

“And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

Despite her time as an actress in Tyler Perry Studios’ roll call — having previously played a role in Sistas and now this newest series — Palmer, funnily enough, said she and Perry have never addressed her eye-catching billboard. She shared that the two have an “actor-director relationship” and it’s like the billboard incident “never happened” in a recent interview she did with TMZ.

In hindsight, she also highlighted that she’d like to be known for her talent over her tactics.

Palmer was ecstatic to share that secured her role in All The Queen’s Men but explained that she didn’t recommend her risky decision to put up the billboard to other actors with aspirations of getting their big break.

Talking about the new series, she shared that, “The show is about about a women played by Eva Marcille, her name is Madam. She runs a nightclub, a male strip club.”

If you didn’t know, the TV series is based on the book Ladies Night by Christian Keys. In it, Marcille’s character, Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, runs the high-end male strip joint which is called Club Eden.

“So, it is hot, it is steamy,” Palmer went on to add. Interestingly, she’ll be playing “Blue,” the strip club’s head of security.

If you’re interested, All The Queen’s Men is set to air on September 9 via BET+.

