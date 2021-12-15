MadameNoire Featured Video

Although rumors around whether or not Letitia Wright will star in the upcoming Black Panther sequel have swirled for months, new reports confirm that fans will see the actress’ familiar face in the role of Shuri in the highly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2018 superhero movie — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In fact, “sources close to the production” state that Wakanda Forever will resume production in January 2022 in Atlanta, including Wright as a part of the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter on Dec. 10.

The outlet’s update on Wright’s involvement in the Marvel movie sequel trail reignited speculation from earlier last week that the actress wasn’t reprising her role as Shuri due to comments she previously shared expressing COVID vaccine hesitancy.

Amid the backlash she received and being dubbed Wright an “ani-vaxxer,” the actress even deleted all her social media accounts at one point.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Wakanda Forever’s production was shut down in August after Wright sustained injuries after filming a stunt on set in Boston.

Since reports stated Wright planned on returning to the Wakanda Forever in early 2022 anyway, The Hollywood Reporter’s latest update provides added confirmation.

