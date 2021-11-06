MadameNoire Featured Video

Production of the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther will be shut down due to one of the stars being severely injured.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright was injured in August while filming a stunt while on set in Boston, Massachusetts. At first, Wright’s injury wasn’t seen as something that was going to drastically effect the filming of the movie. After Wright was injured, she went home to London and hasn’t returned. Her representative told The Hollywood Reporter that she is still recovering.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” they said in a statement. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

On Nov. 3, her spokesperson told Variety that Wright was “currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The movie set will be shut down starting the week of Thanksgiving and will hopefully begin again in early 2022. The film was slated to be released on July 8, 2022 but has now been pushed back to Nov. 11, 2022.

Director Ryan Coogler has shot all the scenes in Atlanta he could without Wright, but the show cannot go on without her. After Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer in 2020, it was decided that Wright’s character, Shuri who is T’Challa’s sister, would take the lead role in Wakanda Forever.

Wakanda Forever has big shoes to fill. Black Panther was a global box office hit, grossing $1.3 billion. Black Panther also snagged three Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) and Best Achievement in Production Design.