School Principal Brandi Davis of LeBron James’ I Promise School has resigned following a startling accusation.

An ongoing investigation was launched into Davis back in September after she was accused of slapping an 11-year-old student in the face for swearing. The mother of the victim released a statement to The Beacon Journal after the incident, claiming that her son “had a busted lip and was bleeding.” The student was reportedly wearing a mask over his face when the public school official struck him.

According to the victim’s mother, back in late September, she received a text message from Davis in the afternoon stating that she had slapped her son for using profanity after she approached him and a group of boys about a mess they left in the boy’s bathrooms. After the incident, the young student’s mother said she allegedly asked Davis why she would put her hands on her child, to which the former public school principal responded that she had “just reacted and slapped him.”

Davis was an educator with the Akron Public School district for more than 20 years and was well respected throughout the community, which, the victim’s mother said, made the incident even more shocking. “We looked at you all as family,” she added, demanding for Davis to be held accountable. According to The New York Post, LeBron James’ I Promise School is currently in its fourth year of operation and was created to help “at-risk” students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The school released a statement following the incident detailing their commitment to the Akron education system and their “We Are Family” philosophy that strongly believes a student’s entire support system should be involved in the education process.

“We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through,” the statement said. “In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family.”

The investigation results are currently pending, but Davis could face more repercussions, The New York Post noted.

