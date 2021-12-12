MadameNoire Featured Video

The incident, which was captured on a cellphone video and later uploaded to TikTok, shows a white woman who has now been dubbed “Spencer’s Karen,” frantically searching through her purse as she accuses a Black man named Kinley of stealing her phone. According to REVOLT TV, Kinley’s wife can be heard pleading with one of the store’s employees to call the chaotic Karen’s phone, however, Karen refuses, claiming that Kinley could have turned off the ringer.

“Oh my God! What, do you want him to get fucking naked, lady?” Kinley’s wife says to the woman in the video. In order to prove his innocence, Kinley then dumps all of the contents out of his pockets and even agrees to get a pat-down from the store’s employees, but that didn’t seem to be enough for the accusatory Karen.

“I just stuck it right here, you walked right behind me, and you took it,” the white woman continues. Eventually, the Spencer employee seen in the video gives Karen his phone so that she can call for her “missing” device. After dialing her number, the phone rings and the employee directs the Karen to her purse.

“Is it in your purse, ma’am?” Kinley’s wife asks the unidentified white woman, to which she quickly replies, “I APOLOGIZE,” after discovering that her phone was in her purse the entire time. However, the apology comes a bit too late for Kinley’s partner. “Fuck off. No, you’re not,” she barks back before storming off with Kinley.

The video has racked up a whopping 2.4 million views on social media and many users are calling out the “Spencer’s Karen” for her racist behavior.

“She found the phone while they were talking and CONTINUED to accuse this man bc is was easier than owning up to her mistake,” wrote one Twitter user. “THIS is what gets black men killed.”

Another person commented; “White Women are the backbone of racism.”

While a third social media goer responded; “White American Populace has been conditioned for 100+ years to believe that Black people(Men specifically) are “Violent”, “Aggressive”, ”Lazy” and “Thieves”. It’s been taught to them since they were small children. She really thinks it’s normal because, to her, this is normal.”

This story bears an eerie resemblance to what happened to 15-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. back in December 2020. The young teen was staying at the Arlo Hotels in New York City’s Soho neighborhood when 23-year-old Miya Ponsetto accused him of stealing her phone. Ponsetto viciously tackled the young boy in an attempt to get back her missing phone. It was later revealed that she had left her phone in an Uber. Ponsetto faces a number of charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child, The New York Post reported.

