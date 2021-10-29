MadameNoire Featured Video

Jovita Moore, a well-known TV anchor in Atlanta, Georgia has passed away. Moore was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma in July 2021, after having a tumor removed in April. Moore was 53-years-old.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms sent her condolences to Moore’s family via a statement.

“Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter and dear friend to many,” Bottoms said on social media. “Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly.”

Her WSB-TV colleague Zach Klein expressed his grief over Moore’s death on Twitter.

Related Stories Prayers Up: Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Incurable Brain Cancer

“Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore,” Klein tweeted. “Jovita passed last night with her family by her side. She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL. Please send your love and prayers to her family. Love u Jo.”

Fellow WSB-TV journalist Jorge Estevez also tweeted a tribute to Moore.

@JovitaMoore you have made it through to a place where you are healed, where your are loved and where you can keep shining a light on your children, your community and all of us who will miss you,” he wrote.

Moore got her start as a journalist in 1990 when she worked in Arkansas at KFSM-TV. In 1998, the New York native took her talents to ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. Moore went on to become a top anchor at WSB-TV and became a nine-time Emmy winner during her two decades there.

Moore leaves behind her mother, two children and stepdaughter from a previous marriage Lauren, Joshua and Shelby.

MADAMENOIRE sends condolences to Moore’s family and friends.