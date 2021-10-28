MadameNoire Featured Video

On Oct. 26, Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis shared the cover for her forthcoming book, Finding Me.

Set to be released in late April 2022, the Suicide Squad star revealed the memoir’s cover — a stunning close-up shot of her face — and posted on Twitter:

“My Life. My story. My words. I’m so excited to share the cover of my book, FINDING ME! Thank you @oprahdaily for sharing this milestone with me. I can’t wait to share with all of you. Available to preorder now and in bookstores 04.26.2022. #FindingMe.”

My Life. My story. My words. I’m so excited to share the cover of my book, FINDING ME! Thank you @oprahdaily for sharing this milestone with me. I can’t wait to share with all of you. Available to preorder now and in bookstores 04.26.2022. #FindingMehttps://t.co/O0gV7XTcrt pic.twitter.com/x8LDvRPZp5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 26, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to a description of the memoir written by HarperCollins, “Finding Me is Viola Davis’ story, in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life, from her coming-of-age in Rhode Island to her present day. Hers is a story of overcoming, a true hero’s journey. Deeply personal, brutally honest, and riveting, Finding Me is a timeless and spellbinding memoir that will capture hearts and minds around the globe.”

As MADAMENOIRE shared with our readers at the time, the news that Davis was coming out with a book broke earlier this year in July. In a statement, the 56-year-old actress noted that she was “excited and terrified” to share her story in depth with the world and that storytelling is “the most powerful empathetic tool we have.”

RELATED CONTENT:“‘I Own It…All Of It’: Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She Was Born For Her 55th Birthday”

“Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life,” HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said of the Ma Rainey Black Bottom star. “I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it.”

Finding Me is set to be available on April 26, 2022. To preorder the memoir, find retailers here.

RELATED CONTENT: “Terry McMillan Gushes Over Viola Davis Starring In Film Adaptation Of Her Book ‘I Almost Forgot About You'”