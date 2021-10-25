MadameNoire Featured Video

With the birthday season running from October 23 to November 22, Scorpios are known best for their passionate and powerful personalities. Often emotionally misunderstood, those of the eighth astrological sign — a water sign — are highly emotional and are prone to craving a strong sense of control in their lives, over their work and in their relationships.

According to Cosmopolitan, Scorpio men in particular are often “mysterious” figures who hide their “volcano of intensity” right below the surface. While the outlet describes them as one of the “most intimate” signs, a Scorpio man’s “all-or-nothing” personality is best matched with those up for the challenge and the mind-blowing rewards (the sex).

In honor of Man Crush Monday and the recent start of Scorpio season, peep seven of our favorite celebrity Scorpio men down below.

Miguel

The R&B crooner turned 36 on Oct. 23. As shared via an Instagram post that went up on Oct. 24, the singer seemingly celebrated stepping into Scorpio season by spending some time in the studio — and with his cats.