With everyone getting the biopic treatment lately, it only makes sense that rap icon Lil Kim has something in the works. That doesn’t mean she’s ready to talk about it though.

“I have a secret but I can’t tell you,” she said about a possible project during an interview with Essence.com. “It’s dealing with me and my life a little bit, kinda.”

She said news of what’s to come would surface within the next month. In the meantime though, Kim said she was looking to have both a movie and a documentary-style project done on her life so that people can really get to know her story and not rely on what they’ve heard.

“I want people to know the real Kim,” she said. “All the other stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

When asked about who she had in mind to play her, the star said she would want multiple people to do so, and then she would play herself at the tail end of the story. But she did have someone in mind who could play her as a young adult, and that’s Teyana Taylor.

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from,” she said. “I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem –before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Kim was previously portrayed by Naturi Naughton in the Notorious B.I.G.’s biopic, Notorious. We know that she wasn’t too pleased with that performance and made it known for years, including last year.

“Yeah, no. No. I hate that movie. To me it was like a spoof,” she said at the time. “It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no.”

She stated, as she did in the conversation with Essence, that she would have preferred an unknown actress play her.

“I would go to Brooklyn and find a girl within that period that I feel represents Brooklyn, knows what it’s like to grow up in Brooklyn,” she said. “And then once I got in the movie and I get a little older, I would play myself from that stage. But from that point, I gotta go to Brooklyn and give some little girl from Brooklyn a chance to really, really show, I know who Lil Kim is for real.”