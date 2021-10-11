MadameNoire Featured Video

On the next episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Ryan Henry faces Anthony Lindsey, his best friend whom he betrayed last year when he slept with the mother of Lindsey’s child. In the clip below, Henry admits to being wrong and explaining that his mental health was in such a poor state at that time that he was acting recklessly. He said his main focus was to answer all of Lindsey’s questions because he understood that he deserved answers.

“I didn’t come here to repair a relationship with Anthony,” he said in his confessional. “I came here to give him what I owed him as a man. To give him what I owed him as a friend and if that never results in a friendship again that’s fine. I’ve learned to live through life knowing that with the mistakes you’ve made [that] there’s consequences to it.”

During their emotional exchange, Henry explained to Lindsey that he wasn’t the only one he hurt behind his bad decisions and now he is taking a hard look at himself in the mirror.

When Henry spoke with MADAMENOIRE, he explained that he was willing to give Lindsey as many conversations as he needed to heal.

“We had talked before, but he felt over time he wasn’t able to heal from that,” he said. “We didn’t talk enough. So now with me being in the better places like yo, I can sit you down and talk to you as a man that gives you closure and clarity on the things that you’re not clear on because you need to be clear. And for me to be fully clear, you know, I take my full accountability. It’s not beyond me to be man enough to tell you all of that again, what you won’t be able to do is be out there saying that I ran from it and I never thought to sit you down like a man and tell you at face value.”

Take a look at the clip below.

Play

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs every Monday on VH1 at 8:00 pm EST.