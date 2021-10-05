MadameNoire Featured Video

Listen: Y’all already know what it is for tonight. MADAMENOIRE will be front and center, charcuterie board on deck, drink in hand to tune into FOX series Our Kind Of People. Where are you gonna be at? What are you gonna be doing?

Word on this industry streets is that the good Black people of Oak Bluffs will be celebrating Juneteenth on the “Hot Links & Red Drinks” episode tonight. We heard some secrets will be let out the bag when somebody’s grandma shows up at the annual Juneteenth Rose Ball. Tonight’s episode is looking type lit.

It also appears Raymond Dupont, played by the chocolate-y Morris Chestnut, and Daddy Teddy Franklin, played by Joe Morton, are going to be about that son-in-law, father-in-law beef. It’s going down in the boardroom and it’s about time. I mean–we’ve been waiting only three episodes for Chestnut to get more screen time around those Oak Bluffs part.

Peep the teaser below:

Be sure to tune in and hang out with MADAMENOIRE as we live tweet on the messiness that is OKOP.

Be there or be rectangle. The all-new “Hot Links & Red Drinks” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airs tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.