As the cover feature of Cosmopolitan’s latest issue, tennis champion Venus Williams shared that she stays pretty unbothered when family members try to pressure her into tying the knot and having kids.

The recently turned 41-year-old reflected on the immensity of her world-renowned athleticism and overall business acumen — being the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand EleVen in addition to having partnered with several beauty and wellness brands in the past.

In Cosmo’s feature, Venus explained she has enjoyed creating the life she has and doesn’t plan on shifting things for the sole purpose of having a family anytime soon.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” the tennis champion said with a laugh about her current #singlelife status.

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window,'” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.'”

While speaking with a reporter at Wimbledon in a light-hearted interview back in June, Venus confirmed that she was “very single.” In fact, the champion jokingly went onto express, “I might be undateable.”

Even though neither of the two ever confirmed the rumors, she was last romantically linked to fellow tennis player Reilly Opelka, reports the New York Post.

Venus officially called it quits with Annenberg fortune heir Nicky Hammond in 2019.