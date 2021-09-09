Rihanna has dropped the legal case she pursued against her father Ronald Fenty in 2019, for false advertising and invasion of privacy, the BBC reported.

That year the “Umbrella” singer sued her father for attempting to use her name to promote his entertainment company, Fenty Entertainment. Ronald, alongside his business partner who has been identified as Mr. Perkins, falsely advertised the company in affiliation with the Grammy-award-winning artist.

Rih also accused her dad of trying to organize an overseas tour, which the star claims she did not authorize. Her father reportedly booked a “15-date tour of Latin America” on her behalf worth $15 million — all without her prior knowledge or consent.

Court documents reveal that the 33-year-old released a statement about the allegations claiming that, “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

The statement continued:

“Mr Fenty and Mr Perkins have used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorised to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

The court date was set to proceed on September 22, but the Fenty Beauty founder filed paperwork to dismiss the case on Tuesday. A reason for the dismissal has not been disclosed, but the report suggests the star could have quietly settled with her dad and his business partner in an out-of-court settlement.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Is A Billionaire, Fenty Empire Secured The Bag For Real

Furthermore, Ronald tried to profit from using Rih’s coveted “Fenty” trademark while doing business.