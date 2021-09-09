MadameNoire Featured Video

The power of Black books are indisputable; books provide us with access to historical leaders, amazing stories and terrific motivation. It is critical to encourage your child to read texts, especially if they are written for them and by Black authors. Finding novels that are a representation of the childhood experience is like finding a pot of gold.

Black books help Black children feel seen and allow them embrace who they are to their fullest potential but also strengthen their literacy. According to the Nation’s Report Card, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) found that just 15 percent of Black eighth graders were at or above reading “proficiency.”

On International Literacy Day, here are a few novels that are written that will pique your children’s attention and get them hooked on reading!

Pre-Adolescent Books: Perfect For 6-12 Year Olds

My Brown Skin (Hey Carter!) by Dr. Thomisha Booker

Dr. Booker and her son wrote this stunning book as part of a series after seeing an absence of black boy joy portrayal in the children’s book world. This book was written particularly to assist in the development of self-confidence and associate apositive relation with the color brown.

Your Name Is A Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Your name is you. This lovely book focuses on the musicality of names from Africa, Asia, Black America, Latin America, and the Middle East. This book features traditional and unique names from all across the world.

Hair Love by Matthew Cherry

This New York Times Bestselling book, which is based on the Academy Award-Winning Short Film “Hair Love,” is a must-read for your youngster. This book will aid in the celebration of natural hair in every manner.

I Am Enough by Grace Byers

This book is a New York Times best-seller and a Goodreads Choice Award winner for picture books. This book promotes positive self-image with words that flow into a beautiful masterpiece.

Grandpa Has My Back by Jurnee Davis and Madi Mitchell

A young girl and her granddad have an adventurous and fun-filled weekend. This freshly published book focuses on lesson learning and the love of grandparents. This is the ideal book for teaching and celebrating strong family friendships.

Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison

This New York Times best seller highlights beautiful skin and encourages children to accept their essence and sparkle! This book radiates positivity and self-appreciation.

Young Adult Fiction: Perfect For 13-17 years olds.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

This powerful and significant, best selling book breaks down the barrier of racial injustices in a provocative and critical manner. This book is ideal for young teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17.

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevdo

A tragedy occurs and leaves two sisters feeling alone, how do they walk through life together if they don’t know each other. This is a hard-hitting, masterful book touches on deep topics as it’s told from two completely different standpoints.

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

Justyce, an honor student and a trustworthy friend, is looking for answers to why racial atrocities continue to occur around the world. He begins to write letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this is an incredibly real and raw book, perfect for young adolescent readers!

Wings Of Ebony by J. Elle

Fantasy fiction and magical Black girls is a mystifying combination that is rarely seen between book covers and on the page. It is a refreshing and welcome read.

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown

A Black girl wizard lives on the East Side? Yes, you read that correctly. This beautiful masterpiece is a compelling novel that demonstrates how to foster darkness and turn it into something brilliant in the face of several imaginary and non-fictional hurdles.

Have you read any of these books? Let us know what you think!