Tuesday, March 16 Urban Word — an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of the youth through poetry — hosted their fourth annual Black Girl Magic Ball.

The yearly ceremony, which first launched in 2018, honors the contributions of Black women in poetry and the arts. The gala is typically held in person; however, due to the present coronavirus pandemic, it was held virtually this year. That, however, did not stop attendees from getting dolled up and eagerly gathering to celebrate Black womanhood and this year’s honorees while enjoying dinner and dessert prepared by Chef Tommi V. of Vincent Country Catering.

“We know that far too often Black women and girls are the last to be recognized for how

influential we are to the culture consumed and celebrated by our peers, this country, and across

the world,” said Mahogany L. Browne, Artistic Director at Urban Word and creator of the

Black Girl Magic Ball in a press release. “The celebration is an opportunity for us to honor the special ways in which our multi-hyphenate, creative expression, style, and magic, brings so much joy, wonder, and brilliance to the spaces where we are present. We’re honored that one of the world’s greatest poets, Sonia Sanchez will join us for this year’s party, as we pay tribute to her legacy.”

The honorees included previously mentioned poet and professor Sonia Sanchez, sociologist and author Dr. Eve Ewing, poet and political strategist Camonghne Felix, and educator and activist Alexis Pauline Gumb.

The night of intergenerational inspiration was filled with poetic expression, a musical performance by Madison McFerrin, and a set by DJ Olivia Dope.

Urban Word, which runs the National Youth Poet Laureate program, stands firmly on the belief that self-confidence can be discovered through the freedom of expression that is matured in a critical literacy environment. They hone the literacy and leadership skills of teens through college preparation courses, poetry slams, workshops, and more. To learn more about Urban Word, the Black Girl Magic Ball, or the Youth Poet Laureate program, click here.