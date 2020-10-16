Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files To Be Executor Of His Estate As Actor Passed Without A Will

Chadwick Boseman‘s wife has filed papers in Los Angeles County Court to be named executor of his estate, as the actor reportedly passed without a valid will in place.

According to The Blast, Taylor Simone Ledward filed a petition with the probate court to be able to be the one in charge of administering his estate. Per the documents, they report that his estate is worth $939,000, of which $936,000 of it was deemed “personal property.” In case that number for the Black Panther star creates some confusion for you, the site noted that such a figure could possibly only account for his real estate holdings, which are kept separate from other assets. There was also mention of the possibility of the bulk of his wealth being in a trust.

Ledward and Boseman’s parents are the living relatives mentioned in the documents filed.

The 43-year-old actor passed away on August 28 after a very private fight with colon cancer. The news was shared on his Instagram page.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the announcement stated. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”⁣

⁣

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the note read.

Following his death, it was revealed that Boseman wed Ledward, his long-time girlfriend, after they became engaged in October 2019. The two began dating in 2015, and from then on, she was consistently by his side. When he won an NAACP Image Award last April for his work in Black Panther, he shouted her out.

“Simone, you’re with me every day,” he said. “I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”