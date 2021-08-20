Sometimes you have to wonder if the people who write or direct certain sex scenes in movies have ever had sex before – or at least that kind of sex. There are just some sex acts that appear so fun and exciting on screen but in real life, are anything but. There might be hundreds if not thousands of positions to try out there, but most real people who’ve tried them have learned that there’s a reason a lot of the classics are so popular: they’re the only ones where most people, most of the time…finish. Or at least don’t get injured or embarrassed in some way.

In general, TV and film have a way of giving people some unrealistic expectations about how a lot of love and sex acts go down. Just think of some of the grand gestures you see repeated over and over again in movies, like stopping someone at the airport or stopping someone from walking down the aisle. In a movie, it works out. In real life? It ends in security being called, punches being thrown, and worse. Don’t believe all you see in the movies. Especially the overly-choreographed sex scenes. Here are movie sex acts that are actually awkward in real life.

Doing it in a bathroom stall

If you’ve ever actually tried to do it in a bathroom stall, I hope you took a bath in rubbing alcohol afterwards because yuck. In general, angles are critical to good sex. And a tight bathroom stall requires everyone be standing upright. Somehow in the movies, people seem into it. In real life, standing sex calls for incredible leg strength on the part of the man. It basically could replace leg day for him. He just has to squat and stand, squat and stand, just to thrust. He’s exhausted before he can finish and that angle (or lack thereof) does nothing for the woman. Try straddling him on the toilet and suddenly you, the woman, are having your leg day. Also, again, gross.