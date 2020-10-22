“They’re The Same Person” Amber Rose Says Kanye Sees Himself In Donald Trump

Typically, the No Jumper podcast is a vehicle for people to expose which celebrities are into which kinks. But recently, Amber Rose stopped by to talk about her evolution since she’s been in the lime light. No Jumper host Adam 22 remarked on the ways in which it seems that Amber’s priorities have changed since we first became aware of her.

We see a lot less of her these days.

Amber shared that’s just a function of getting older.

Amber Rose: I would just say I went from my twenties to my thirties just like everybody else. I don’t take shots anymore. I get hangovers much faster. A lot of that sh*t just isn’t that fun anymore. Different things are fun for me now.

When asked what Amber Rose is excited about these days, she shared that it’s her Only Fans page.

Amber Rose: “You know, I was a stripper for a long time. And I feel like, it’s like a digital strip club. It’s just fun for me. I feel like I’m going back to my roots. And you know, I think that a lot of people don’t like to admit it but—for example—when I was a stripper, the reaction I used to get when I went on stage? You don’t really get that reaction anymore as a famous person. You get a reaction but you get a very different reaction. It’s like ‘You’re Amber Rose. Can I get a picture?’ Not ‘You’re so beautiful. Where are you from? What’s your name?’ I already know why they’re coming over to talk to me. It’s cool. You get to do your own thing at your own time.

My husband literally is the creative director of all my Only Fans stuff. He thinks it’s cool. I love him but I still have my freedom to do what I want.”

Adam noted that Slash Alexander has the link to Amber’s Only Fans page in his Instagram bio.

“I love it. It’s fun. I love watching the money go up. I love refreshing the page and watching the money go up.”

On Kanye

Adam: He’s gotten into this mental space where he feels like he’s above having to fit in to any societal conventions. Do you think being around him you soaked up that energy of really starting to believe that you were capable?

Amber: No. I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two different people. I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated always loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me except for him because I got away. I’m not like him at all. I didn’t get anything from him.

I’m indifferent. I don’t really think about him like that. For me, it’s just some guy that I dated ten years ago. I don’t feel a connection where I’m concerned. That’s not my business. That’s his wife’s business.

I can see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies. They’re literally the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Kanye.’ He probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. The fact that Trump uses white supremacy to get what he has to say across to people—as a person of color, it bothers me. But I don’t know, to each his own.

Adam references the 30 showers comment.

Amber: That’s what narcissists do, right. You share two years with someone. You take them around the world. You buy them all the jewelry. You shout out to the world how much you love them. Then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable. But to slut shame me—it’s like come on. You took me around the world. I could see if it was a one night thing and you want to slut shame me. You’ve done a lot for me.

I like down to earth, cool people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him, wild sh*t. I don’t want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that.

He has bullied me for ten years. I think that if you looked up every time he has bullied me maybe online. I just move on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two kids. He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t bother you. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews because it’s a big part of why I’m famous. I try to give good interviews by not shying away from that but at the same time, it’s like bro just leave me alone. Then I’m a woman! Just move on with your life.”

You can listen to Amber Rose’s full interview in the video below.