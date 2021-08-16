MadameNoire Featured Video

A Mississippi newborn girl is now an orphan after both her mother and father died of COVID-19.

Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas shared the child’s tragic story as he spoke to 300 members of the Gulf Coast Business Council via Zoom last Thursday about the “real” impacts COVID-19 deaths are having in communities throughout the state.

Thomas stated that the newborn’s mother was 32-years-old and 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a Mississippi hospital to receive COVID-19 treatment.

Despite her youth and the fact she had “very few health conditions” prior to getting the virus, the CEO explained that the mother didn’t make it out of the ER alive.

Her last act was giving birth to her baby girl, who was born via C-section. After the mother’s death, the infant was transferred to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The child is now under state custody, and “doing fine” reported AL.

Details on when the infant’s father passed away from COVID are unclear at this time.

According to Birmingham’s WBRC, Thomas said during Thursday’s Zoom conference that “it can’t get much worse” than the newborn’s story.

“What unfortunately I think we are seeing is that it’s very difficult to convince anybody, until it’s too late, to get the vaccine,” he said to the group of business leaders that morning.

The CEO emphasized that it would be safer for anyone to get the vaccine rather than to get COVID-19 and die from it.

For those who are pregnant, being unvaccinated puts the health of you and your unborn child at risk unnecessarily. As MADAMENOIRE reported just days ago, pregnant and breastfeeding women are now being urged to get vaccinated by the CDC.

“We know that COVID itself puts pregnant women at risk not only by killing them, but even if you’ve had COVID before,” Thomas said. “It markedly increases your risk of preeclampsia, which means that you may not be able to carry the baby to delivery and it puts your life at risk.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs bluntly and simply agreed with Thomas’ sentiments. On Thursday’s Zoom, he stated that the deaths of those in the state that were unvaccinated within recent weeks could have been avoided.

“If those people had been vaccinated, they would not be dead,” Dr. Dobbs said. “Let me be very clear, they would be alive… this is the unavoidable truth of what we’re looking at.”

