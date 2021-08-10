MadameNoire Featured Video

In an economic climate where cash is fading away, and digital banking is becoming more prevalent, knowing how to navigate your available funds is the key to your financial success.

A part of URBAN ONE, arguably the most prominent black-owned media company, ONE VIP creates a financial equality tool to support Black Americans. Launching in October 2020, ONE VIP has pushed the economic playing field for Black Americans by simplifying everyday money matters and make life more rewarding.

ONE VIP is known for being a member-centric company, with their most recent product enhancement is the upgraded direct deposit feature giving customers early access to their paychecks and benefit checks.

Direct deposit is the easiest and fastest way to gain access to your paycheck or government benefits, and ONE VIP has made this process even faster with their early direct deposit feature.

ONE VIP members could effectively gain access to their pay or benefit checks up to two days early.** That means, if payday is Friday, members could get paid as early as Wednesday!

Plain and simple, who doesn’t want faster access to their money? Having your cash sooner is always convenient if you live paycheck to paycheck or have a big bill coming up.

Getting direct deposit also alleviates having to go to a retail location to cash a check. Not only is ONE VIP’s newest feature convenient, but it is also added layer of security to keep your money safe and secure.

Find out if the ONE VIP Visa Debit Card is the card for you here

** Early access to direct deposit funds depends on the timing of the submission of the payment file from the payer. We generally make these funds available when the payment file is received, up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date.