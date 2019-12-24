“Urban One Honors” Celebrates 40 Years of Radio One

Urban One Honors celebrates something special this year, believing in the power of possibility.

That’s exactly what Cathy Hughes did 40 years ago when she launched Radio One. She wasn’t wealthy. She was a woman. She was Black. Hughes didn’t let any of those disadvantages deter her from believing in her dreams—in fact they made her even more determined.

Presented by TV One and Radio One, and sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black, this year’s Urban One Honorscommemorates 40 years of Radio One. It isn’t just an operational milestone. It’s four decades of service to Black audiences. It’s four decades of launching African American talent into mainstream media. It’s four decades of cultivating Black disc jockeys, on-air personalities, executives and producers. It’s 40 years of fighting for an idea Cathy Hughes simply dared to believe was more than a possibility.

This year’s Urban One Honorsis a celebration like no other. As always, Urban One Honorsis a star-studded night, with celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker, Brandy andNe-Yolighting up the room. This year’s honorees include Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Jamaal Swain from the hit show “Pose”, Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone. But the festivities are about more than a party; it’s about legacy.

“I give praise and thanks to God from whom all blessings flow for the opportunity to be of service to my community for these 40 years,” says Hughes. “[Radio One] started as a single radio station and is now a media family with two cable television networks and various digital media platforms. I look forward to celebrating this milestone and recognizing others who are doing phenomenal work in their industries.”

The second annual Urban One Honorsairs on January 20, 2020 on TV One, a division of Urban One. Checking your local listings for channels and time.

