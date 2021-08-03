MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani is celebrating a huge milestone alongside her mother Andrea Hamilton.

The singer’s mom completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 2. Hamilton’s breast cancer was in remission for 19-years before it had shockingly returned in October of 2020.

The “Motivation” crooner took to social media to celebrate her mom’s big victory.

“MY MOM JUST HAD HER FINAL ROUND OF RADIATION GLORY!!!!!,” she shared with fans on Twitter.

The scary procedure came at a busy time for the star who was just wrapping up her new music video last month for “Wild Side” with Cardi B.

During an interview with Power 106, Normani opened up about what it was like being away from her mom as she underwent cancer treatment.

“For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest,” she explained.

“Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”



Normani said that she experienced her mom’s first bout with cancer at 4-years-old. Now, at 25, the songwriter explained she was shocked to learn of the scary diagnosis at “such a pivotal and heightened moment” of her career.

“There’s so many moments I was like, ‘I need to be at home’ and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her,” she added.

Despite the challenging moment for Hamilton, Normani recalled her mother pushing her to remain focused.

“I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself,” the star revealed her mother’s motivational messages. “‘I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.'”

Normani has since served as a leading partner and global ambassador for the American Cancer Society for several years.

Congrats to Normani’s Mother!