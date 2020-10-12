“We Got This Mommy” Normani Reveals Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned

Singer and performer Normani recently shared that her mother Andrea Hamilton’s battle with breast cancer is not over.

Recently, on Instagram, Hamilton who beat breast cancer before, shared that the disease had returned.

In a picture of herself holding rosary, Hamilton wrote, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”

Normani shared her mother’s image on her Instagram story with the caption, “We got this Mommy.” And “My warrior.”

Earlier that day, Normani, formerly of Fifth Harmony, wrote two words on Twitter partially summarizing her thoughts and feelings on her mother’s recent diagnosis.

“F*ck cancer.”

Normani, 24, has served as a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society for several years. In an an interview with both her mother and Paper Magazine, Normani spoke about her mother’s first battle with cancer when she was a young girl.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives.”

Her mother said, “I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”

Hamilton said though she had been educated about performing self exams, before breast cancer happened to her personally, it was something she turned a blind eye toward.

Normani said, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”

We’re praying that God and Normani’s mother do it again.