Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and actress Nicole Pantenburg are ending their marriage after seven years. The announced was made on July 14.

In a joint statement, the two told TMZ:

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

Babyface and Nicole share a daughter named Peyton who’s 12 years old. The singer, who was previously married to Tracey Edmonds for 13 years, has two adult sons from that relationship named Brandon and Dylan.

As you may recall, the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer shared last year that he and his family had battled COVID-19. Around the time of his 62nd birthday, he’d posted on social media:

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary to go through my friends. I’m happy to report that we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

TMZ shared there are currently no public details regarding what led to Babyface and Nicole’s split. Additionally, the outlet noted that “it’s currently unclear if and when they’ll file divorce docs and/or papers to legally separate.”