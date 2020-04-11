Babyface Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19

Babyface overcame a major obstacle just in time for his birthday.

Yesterday (April 10), the LaFace Records c0-founder celebrated his 62nd birthday and he revealed on Instagram that just a few weeks ago, he and his family tested positive for the deadly COVID-19. Thankfully, he said they recently re-tested and all of their results came back negative.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” read his post. “I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary to go through my friends. I’m happy to report that we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Now that he is recovering, he will be participating in the Instagram battle that many of music’s finest have began doing since the quarantine began.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to participate with my little brother Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a celebration of Black Music Excellence in Teddy vs. Babyface. So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies…put on your red dress…light some candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

Other producers and musicians that have gone toe to toe in VERSUS battles include The Dream and Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are the originators of the battle and it recently became a source of entertainment after social distancing and quarantine put the world on pause. During the friendly battle, each musician goes hit for hit as they go into their vault and play their best and most successful songs that have given them the most plaques and acclaim.

The Teddy vs. Babyface battle will take place on April 18th at 9pm EST/6pm PST on Babyface’s Instagram Live.