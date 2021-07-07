MadameNoire Featured Video

Azealia Banks is known for being problematic on social media. From feuding with other artists, posting bizarre photos to tangents about her struggling career, Banks’ posts have been unfiltered and always led to backlash. Lately, the “Anna Wintour” rapper’s posts have been more subtle. When a fan pointed out that they noticed a positive change regarding her posts, Banks agreed and explained why.

In a recent Instagram post, the Harlem rapper highlighted what a fan said about her being more “sane” lately and Banks explained that having a female manager was responsible for that. In her lengthy post, she said male managers have always had other interests besides her career and it has kept her from being successful.

“This is what having a female manager who isn’t robbing you blind then f****** you in every hole and tossing you off a bridge does!!!,” she wrote. “Less stress, less worry, business sorted – can RELAX at the studio and CREATE from a pure place. Male managers have just always bought this extra layer of romance, jealousy and sabotage to my career that absolutely NO ONE F****** ASKED FOR.”

Banks added that having male managers has been causing her stress since her teenage years when she was trying to jumpstart her rap career.

“Y’all really have no clue of the type of s*** women go thru in this industry and have no idea the type of traumatic s*** I’ve had happen behind the scenes since SEVENTEEN,” she continues. “When the s*** is happening SO RAPIDLY you never get a chance to sit the f*** down and process anything!”

Banks has been more focused on recording more music and getting her career back on track. She has been teasing a new single titled “F*** Kanye” that will be released on July 9. Banks hasn’t released an album since her 2014 project Broke With Expensive Taste.