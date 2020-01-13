“I Couldn’t Even Speak To Him” Will Smith Shares He Was Jealous Of Jada’s Relationship With Tupac

As you might have known, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are in the midst of a promotional tour for their new movie Bad Boys III. While the two have been rehashing some of the same stories they’ve told time and time again, like Will’s memorable scene with James Avery on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, how the two began working together and what not. And they did a lot of that on “The Breakfast Club” as well. But, thanks to Charlamagne, Will Smith dug a little deeper and shared some things we’ve never heard during his recent sit down. See what he had to say about his relationship with Jada, Tyrese, and why he wasn’t man enough to have a relationship with Jada’s friend Tupac.

On Tyrese

Will: Let me tell you something, me and Tyrese we been friends. That’s my dude. Tyrese is my dude. He calls me when he don’t want it cut. He want it raw and uncut. The amount of talent and possibilities that that dude has is what I keep drumming in with him. Tyrese is functioning at 40 percent of the capacity of what he really is. And that’s another thing being brave enough to be who you really are instead of being Tyrese.

Charlamagne: I was about to say, Tyrese still putting a character out there.

Will: We all do. Will Smith takes good care of me. It’s just not all the way me. There’s a certain amount of pretense and inauthenticity that it takes to hold up the character.

How he knows he and Jada will never divorce

Will: We’ve been wildly tested. We’ve tested each other. We’ve tested our commitment to our partnership. We’ve tested our commitment to our family. There’s a certain amount of battery you have to subject each other to in order to know that you’re really down. It ain’t nothing I’m talking about on “The Breakfast Club.”Whatever your next questions is. Cuz I been watching you, I know your ignorant patterns. You do the set up, your eyes do this little thing and then you come with the one. It ain’t none of your business.

His jealousy of Tupac

Charlamagne: This ain’t ignorant. I just wondered if you were ever jealous of the love Jada had for Tupac?

Will: Aww f*ck yeah. Oh my God! Dude! And that was in the early days. And it was like—that was a big regret for me too cuz I could never open up to interact with Pac. We had a little bit of a thing because they grew up with each other. And they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So, Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him. He was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince. I never could–We were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him. And he wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.

Charlamagne: It seemed like y’all would have so much in common.

Will: That’s what Jada would say all that time. She’s like, ‘I’m tellin’ you, y’all are so similar. You will love him.’ And I just never– that was a huge regret of mine. I couldn’t handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac. I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.

Does he have anything else to prove?

Charlamagne: Do either of you feel like you have anything to prove? Because Will they’re giving you a lot of sh*t, like you’re having a cold streak at the box office? Does that stuff bother you?

Will: I transitioned from my material world journey to my inner journey. Not in a weird way just in a way I got to be okay with me. I can’t give a f*ck what anybody else thinks. I don’t even look at the box office anymore. I don’t even want that in my mind, comparing myself to what other people are doing. I had a brief moment there where I got stuck on The Rock. And he’s doing all these billion dollar movies and I got stuck in and that animal woke up again. I realize there’s never enough. You’ll never earn enough money. If you’re stick yourself on sex, you’ll never have enough sex. You’ll never have enough of anything in the material world. I’m into my space now where I’m letting go of that. And I just got to be good with me. I got to walk around happy and comfortable with me no matter what the f*ck anybody else thinks. So I’m kind of detoxing my addiction to numbers, wins and comparison.

