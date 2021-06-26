MadameNoire Featured Video

Derek Chauvin was recently sentenced to 22 and a half years for the murder of George Floyd after being convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While some felt that justice was served, others felt that the sentence was not harsh enough. Tina Lawson is one of the folks who felt the two-decade long sentence didn’t suffice for his actions.

“Very Disappointing!!,” she wrote on Instagram after Chauvin’s sentencing. “My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years. This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15! The system has to change!”

Attorney Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family’s lawyer, shared that he felt the sentence was step in the right direction.

“22.5 YEARS! This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability,” he shared on Instagram. “And the Federal Charges are still pending.”

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, shared that he had mixed feelings about Chauvin’s sentence. Though he felt that Chauvin deserved more time for Floyd’s death, he was pleased to see that he landed behind bars.

“I just think he should have received the maximum amount,” Floyd said according to NPR. “This is just accountability. I think this was a slap on the wrist. And, you know, a lot of people are looking at this, and they want to know what’s going on with America. But at the same time, he did get sentenced, so that was a good thing. But that was basically one of the things that the world has watched all over again. We never thought that we’d have a police officer even get time in jail like this.”

Chauvin is still facing federal charges against him for Floyd’s murder, something else that the Floyd family has to prepare for.

“We’re going to keep fighting, and we’re going to keep pushing,” Floyd added. “We have Ben over here on the left and you’ll look up, I have Al on my right. That’s Al Sharpton, so we’re going to always push, and we’re going to always fight. That’s one thing I learned from them. We’ll never stop battling.”