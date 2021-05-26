MadameNoire Featured Video

Montana Yao, the jilted wife of NBA player Malik Beasley, has been in the news lately after Beasley publicly apologized for embarrassing her last year when he was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen…while they were still married.

I guess Beasley assumed he should apologize publicly because he embarrassed his wife publicly. But his comments just brought more attention to and drama to a situation that was already messy.

After Beasley’s comments reminded people of his indiscretions, Montana and Larsa went back and forth on social media. Yao accused Pippen of being a clout-chasing manipulator who was trying to have a baby by Beasley, while Larsa made claims about how Beasley had Montana looking her silly—which is why she ultimately dumped him. Because he wasn’t the man she thought he was.

Pippen recently reposted an Instagram story one of her fans. The fan wrote: “Stop worrying about the woman who took ya man, and worry about ya man.”

Larsa scored it with a Megan Thee Stallion song with the following lyrics: “He got you looking stupid but you be mad at me.”

She’s a bold one.

Yao likely didn’t appreciate being called out in this way. And in response to those who do believe her estranged husband and father of her child has her looking stupid, she responded with an Instagram story of her own, shedding some light and providing insight on the current nature of her marriage.

“Some of y’all are trippin. Who said we back together? Or I took him back? Lmao. Just cause I said my son and I appreciate an over due apology? Y’all some weirdos fr and don’t want to see a successful co parenting situations??

Y’all coming for me as if I haven’t publicly and privately gone off on this man these past few months? Talking about I’m coming for the wrong person. Nah I said what I said to ol girl and it was long over due. Other than that I love y’all who been supportin me throughout this whole thing.”

Typically, we’re all for checking the man, the one who took vows with you. But in this case, with the way Larsa is behaving, as if she did nothing wrong, I can understand why Montana has some smoke to pass around.