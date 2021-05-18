MadameNoire Featured Video

Just last month, prosecutors argued that rapper YFN Lucci should be returned to jail for violating the conditions of his bond. They believe he went to a strip club on the day of his release, tested positive for drugs in his system and tampered with his ankle monitor.

With all that stacked against him, it was a wonder he wasn’t arrested immediately.

But perhaps the lawyers were holding off for something more substantial.

According to Atlanta 11 Alive, Lucci turned himself in to Atlanta police for the second time this year on charges of gang-related racketeering.

The case consists of 75 pages of evidence, complete with 101 charges surrounding Blood gang activty.

Lucci is one of 12 men named on the case, connected to over a decade of gang activity. Lucci’s name doesn’t come up until February 2020.

Prosecutors are reportedly examining footage from Lucci’s video “Shine On,” which is believed to have information pertinent to the case.

As we reported earlier, Lucci was arrested on charges of felony murder at the top of this year when a man’s body was thrown from a car, into the street with a gunshot wound. Lucci was reportedly in the car at the time.

There was another victim who was also shot minutes after the first man but he only sustained injuries.

Lucci eventually turned himself in and was charged with “felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Lucci, 29, was arrested with two other people. A 23-year-old and a 17-year-old were also believed to be involved in the shootings.

Lucci was eventually able to post his $500,000 bond. But now with these additional charges, the verdict is still out on whether or not he’ll be coming out again before he stands trial.