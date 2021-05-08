MadameNoire Featured Video

Have you ever wanted a quick way to give the skin on your face a boost without having to worry about the inconvenience of paying for an expensive treatment? In four new “10-Minute Facial” masks from the creators at Bliss, the brand claims that you can now bring the spa to you at home.

Priced at just $4.99 a jar, Bliss says that the “powerful” facials deliver a “spa to go” experience with help from “serious skincare ingredients” for 10-minute facials all from the comfort of your own home. In addition to being free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, petrolatum, each of the four different facials offered in the new line which are listed below are also cruelty-free and vegan.

The brand describes each of the masks as such:

Moisture Intensifier – Powered by a concentrated dose of hyaluronic acid to increase and lock-in moisture and leaves skin supple, soft and radiant.

– Powered by a concentrated dose of hyaluronic acid to increase and lock-in moisture and leaves skin supple, soft and radiant. Resurfacing – Powered by exfoliating enzymes and turmeric complex, skin is transformed from dull and uneven to soft, fresh and glowing.

– Powered by exfoliating enzymes and turmeric complex, skin is transformed from dull and uneven to soft, fresh and glowing. Pore Refining – Fine black volcanic sand purifies and cleanses while rosa canina extract and willow bark visibly minimize the appearance of pores.

– Fine black volcanic sand purifies and cleanses while rosa canina extract and willow bark visibly minimize the appearance of pores. Detoxifying – White charcoal and kaolin clay purify pores without stripping skin.

Out of all four of the masks, the Resurfacing one stood out the most. Providing both a physical and chemical exfoliation, I like that the product gently removed dead skin and tackled hyperpigmentation of my face on both of those levels without feeling too harsh or leaving my skin feeling stripped.

As a second favorite, I also enjoyed the Moisture Intensifier which I found to be the most versatile out of the bunch. Whether used on its own, as a follow up to one of the other masks to replenish your skin with hydration, or as a leave-on mask throughout the day or night, I liked this product for just giving my skin a boost whenever I felt it needed some extra TLC and moisture.

All things considered, the price of these makes each of the masks affordable and accessible so I would recommend giving each of them a try for yourself just so you can see which one gives you the best return on investment regarding your skin’s results. As mentioned, their also a really great way to treat yourself to a spa-like treatment from home. If you’re interested, find the masks at Target and Blissworld.com