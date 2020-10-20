Gammy Opens Up About Non Consensual On “Red Table Talk”

Whether you watch the show or not, with over 1 Billion views since its release in 2018 on Facebook Watch, “Red Table Talk” has succeeded in its mission to bring tough and often taboo topics to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness.

And in the teaser for next week’s show, they’re continuing to push the envelope. The topic is sexual consent.

And so during the conversation, Jada asked her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, (aka Gammy) if she’d ever found herself in a sexual encounter that wasn’t entirely consensual.

The answer was a bit shocking.

Jada: So Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history, in regards to your sexual intimacy, have you felt like you had a sexual experience that wasn’t necessarily consensual or was in that gray area.

Gammy: I have. I have. But it was also with my husband, your dad actually. So, that’s really gray.

Jada: That is gray. You do hear that a lot. So, you’re basically saying you had non consensual sex with my father.

Gammy: Mmhmm.

This is not the first time Gammy has opened up about her fraught relationship with Jada’s father, Robsol Pinkett Jr. In season two, speaking about domestic violence, she shared her experiences with Robsol’s temper, fueled by alcohol.

“There was so many. I have a scar on my back now. [The scar was a result of Robsol throwing her over the banister.] He was typically in an altered state when he was abusive like that. [High or drunk.] He was a violent drunk. He gave me a black eye once. I do know when enough gets to be enough and I had to run for my life…His addiction he just wasn’t rationale.” Banfield-Jones said.

The conversation about consent will include guests Amber Rose, Rumer Willis and DeAndre Levy. It airs on Facebook Watch today.

You can watch the clip from the upcoming episode in the video below.