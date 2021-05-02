MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Mock, trans-advocate and a producer for FX’s Pose, gave a jaw-dropping speech at the premiere party for Pose’s last season according to reports.

During her 15-minute speech at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, she blasted the network for not paying her enough.

“Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh?,” she said according to Page Six. “I am angry!”

She then revealed that she was unfaithful to her boyfriend, Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel. After she told him to stand up, she said that they were going to break up because she slept with someone from the show’s crew but she wasn’t going to give up on their relationship.

“Let me tell you something about love,” she said. “Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go. I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f***** someone on the crew, right? Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f–king important to me. I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf*****. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.”

Throughout her speech she spoke poorly of the entertainment industry.

“I f***** up, y’all. I forgot who the f*** I was. They want me to come up here and pretend,” she said. “I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I’m f****** free.”

She continued:

“F*** Hollywood … Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f****** shake in your motherf****** boots. This is speaking truth. This is what Pose is.”

She added that even though folks behind the scenes seemed to have good intentions for the trans-community, that wasn’t the case.

“It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good. It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f****** truth. You all have stomped on us.”

Mock was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America the day after she gave this speech but her appearance was cancelled, Page Six noted.