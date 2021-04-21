Did you know that 750,000 divorces took place in the year 2019 in the United States? With court proceedings slowing down in 2020 due to the pandemic, it’s tough to determine what the “normal” number of divorces would have been, but you can imagine it would have been similar to 2019. So, 750,000. About three-quarter of a million divorces. If that many divorces are taking place, then it’s safe to assume as many separations preceded them, meaning it’s not entirely unlikely that you could meet a man, and fall for a man, only to learn that he’s in the middle of a separation. Many women might be fine with dating a divorced man because his previous relationship is officially done and over. Some research has even found that divorced men might have certain traits that make them appealing to women. But what about a man who is separated, but not yet divorced?

There can be times when a man who is separated is fully capable of carrying on a new relationship – meaning he’s emotionally available and has the time. Divorce proceedings can be time-consuming, remember. But not every separation or divorce is made equal. You likely know people who are good friends with their exes, and then you may know some who have restraining orders against them. If you meet a man with whom you hit it off but learn that he’s separated, gather some facts before investing your emotions.

What kind of separation is it?

Keep in mind there are three types of separation: trial, permanent, and legal. In a trial separation, a couple chooses to live apart for a set period of time, at the end of which they may choose to reconcile, or divorce. In a permanent separation, the couple has no intention of reconciling and depending on where they live, any debts or assets accrued after this separation are also separate. A legal separation often occurs for couples who don’t want to reconcile but may not want to divorce for religious or financial reasons (more on this later). Hopefully, your love interest is at least permanently separated. You may not want to go near a man in a trial separation.