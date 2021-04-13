MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent interview, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss shared that B.O.L.O the Entertainer was nervous about how #Strippergate was going to play out for the show’s viewers. According to her, the adult performer’s worries mostly stemmed from his concerns about how his family would feel about the episode.

Quite honestly, B.O.L.O’s visit to the RHOA ladies’ South Carolinian vacation home for Cynthia’s bachelorette party has probably been the biggest plotline in all of season 13. If you watched the infamous episode, you’d know that B.O.L.O had the ladies going crazy during his performance and that everyone wanted to know about whether he even slept with one or some of the show’s cast members later that night since production’s footage caught him leaving the home early the next morning.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, Kandi told the outlet that B.O.L.O was actually concerned about what the episode of his visit would entail. Not wanting his performance and/or his late departure to have a negative impact on his personal life, B.O.L.O apparently felt like his appearance on the show might do his life more harm than good.

“I think at first he was a little nervous about what this could mean for his life,” Kandi explained. Giving more details on what B.O.L.O supposedly shared with her before giving us a snippet of the pep talk she’d given him, Kandi continued, “And he was a little afraid to be honest about how it would affect him. He has his own personal relationship — he has a family, you know? To be put on this platform can be a little scary but I just told him ‘Just keep you’re head up. You have so much more to offer the world and just accept that people are excited to know more about you.'”

“When I took the dungeon on tour — everybody goes crazy when he hits the stage,” Kandi recalled on her time spent with B.O.L.O before she’d brought him on RHOA for Cynthia’s party. “Let me just say that — crazy! They love him, I can tell you that.”

Since’s adult performer had mentioned during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live early last month that he didn’t even watch the episode when it had aired, Kandi’s news on how B.O.L.O really felt comes as quite a surprise. If you recall, the entertainer had told the show’s host, Andy Cohen, “I heard about it afterwards but as far as watching — nah I didn’t watch it. I was there, what did I need to watch it for?”

To see Kandi talk more about all the craziness that’s gone down in season 13 and hear her talk more about B.O.L.O, her latest interview can be viewed down below.