MadameNoire Featured Video

Iyanla Vanzant is at the end of the road regarding her beloved OWN series Iyanla, Fix My Life. After 10 years and eight seasons, the show will be bidding farewell on May 22, 2021 with a final six episodes.

In an interview with Ebony, she discussed how in helping others mend relationships, she was able to mend her own. She explained that after one particular interview with a mother who realized she was handicapping her adult son, she had a heart-to-heart with her own son.

“I remember a mother and her son spoke about how she was unaware that she was handicapping him,” she said. “I had to apologize to my son also for what I had done that might have diminished him in any way. I was trying to be a mom and keep him safe but he is a man and needed to figure things out his own way.”

Vanzant added that each of her guests’ stories resonated with her and represented a struggle she had in her life. She said helping them helped her see that she still had healing to do.

“Each story has shown where I have really done the healing, where more healing was required, where things I didn’t know need to be healed,” she continued. “It was eye-opening. Whenever you stand out in the public, you have to realize that if it’s in the chair, it’s in the room. If my guest was in front of me, it was a part of me. I needed to be able to recognize that. I believe that’s why I was able to go hard on some guests because I recognized some part of myself and knew what was possible. ”

Once the show ends, Vanzant said she plans to focus on self-care along with expanding her body product line, MasterPeace.