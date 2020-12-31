“I Don’t Want That Energy In My Life Anymore” Iyanla Vanzant Explains Why This Is Her Last Season Of “Fix My Life”

We’ve previously reported that this would be the last season of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” the hit OWN show where healer and teacher Iyanla Vanzant helps people, famous and regular alike, heal the broken parts of their lives and change damaging behavior.

If you’ve ever watched the show, you know that as Vanzant challenges her guests, things can get tense and even ugly as people being pulled out of their patterns get defensive.

In speaking about leaving the show and what she plans to do next, Iyanla, in an interview with Danielle Young, said that she plans to operate in her specific gifts. But she’s looking forward to a new type of energy.

See what she had to say below.

“I’m a teacher. That’s what I am. I’m an educator. I just happen to be a spiritual technician. I teach about spiritual technology and that’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I want to do. But I want to do it in a more intimate way. I want to do it where people come to me because they want to learn not because they don’t have a date on Saturday. And I want to do it where people aren’t scrutinizing my hair and my nails.

One thing that eight years of “Fix My Life” has taught me is how mean and nasty and unkind people can be. I don’t want that energy in my life anymore. I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me and you got to pay for it.

My life isn’t broken. My life is evolving and I am being prepared for things that I’m not prepared for now. I don’t know what’s coming to me. But I do know this—which is another reason I’m leaving “Fix My Life.” I have hit the apex of everything that I know. I’ve hit that apex. So it’s time for me to go to the next level. Which is a level of learning, growing, risking and changing and evolving. And I don’t need to do that on television.”

You can listen to her full comments in the video below.