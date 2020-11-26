Madamenoire Featured Video

LisaRaye’s name made more than a few headlines this week as her comments about Halle Berry and the rumors concerning her lack of abilities in the bedroom.

LisaRaye, who stated that she is neither gay nor bisexual, admittedly had no personal sexual experience with Halle Berry. Instead, she regurgitated rumors about her sexuality from the nineties and early 2000s.

After the public scolded LisaRaye for speaking about another woman in such a derogatory and unnecessary way, she attempted to clarify her comments—in a way that really didn’t apologize or take responsibility for spreading some old mess.

She said, “Let me the first one to talk about this. Because they tore my a$$ up saying that I said that her p*ssy is trash. And I’m like where did I say that at? I would not know that because I’m not gay, neither am I bisexual. That disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle. Halle is breaking barriers for all of us. So that is absolutely a no-no.

However, I absolutely heard that. I remember when Monster’s Ball—her love scene and they were trying to say that’s how she is in bed…”

That was about it.

While some folks trying to be funny on the internet argued that Halle Berry might not even know who LisaRaye is, she apparently got wind of the comments and issued a response, via Twitter.

“Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know. [crying laughing emoji]”

It was just the type of pre-Thanksgiving fodder the internet was all too happy to gobble up. LisaRaye’s name started trending on Twitter. See what folks had to say below.