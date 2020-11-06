Madamenoire Featured Video

At the tail end of the summer, Halle Berry revealed that she was dating singer Van Hunt. By that point, the two had been going strong for several months—considering he was spending significant time at her home—sharing smooches and snuggles along the way.

While Berry shared a couple of the romantic memories the two had shared together up until that point, she didn’t write an extensive paragraph detailing the new love in her life.

But now, a source is speaking to Us Weekly, about her alleged feelings.

The source said, “She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again—and love herself. He’s a wonderful, caring many. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

We know a thing or two about Halle Berry’s previous relationships. There was her first marriage to MLB player David Justice. There were claims that Justice had been physically abusive during their relationship. He denied the claims.

Sadly, Justice and another one of Berry’s exes, Eric Benet, linked up to talk trash about Berry on social media in a move that only served to embarrass them.

You may remember Berry’s marriage to Eric Benet ended because of his infidelity and the claims that he was a sex addict. Years later, after the end of the relationship, he denied that claim as well.

Berry had her first child, 12-year-old Nahla with longtime boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Their relationship ended terribly—with Berry eventually accusing him of harboring racist thoughts toward their daughter, refusing to acknowledge that she was biracial and using racial epithets during their relationship. She even alleged he had an incestuous relationship while he was in foster care. A whole mess. Plus, we can’t forget that she had her next man, Olivier Martinez, rock him when he sought to cause some trouble on Thanksgiving Day.

There were a few short-lived relationships in between then, specifically one with Alex Da Kid. But Van Hunt seems to be the one Halle is ready to share—at least partially—with the world.

We’re wishing the both of them the best.