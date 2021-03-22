MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Mama is back with more controversial hot takes. This time, her commentary is geared towards Sister, Sister star Jackée Harry.

Comments from the emcee come after Harry posted a series of tweets that Lil Mama took personally in the wake of her recent comments on the LGBTQ+ community.

As news of Lil Mama’s comments circulated online, the Emmy-winning actress and 227 star wrote in regards to the rapper, “The lip gloss was never really that poppin'” on Twitter. Harry later tweeted, “Be true to yourself. You were made perfectly I love you for who you are” with a rainbow emoji.

Lil Mama, who first gained notoriety for her single, “Lip Gloss,” reposted a screenshot of Harry’s tweets to her Instagram story and claimed that the veteran actress blocked her.

“Thought you was a Sister Sister, More like Sister Act! That’s the problem now. These new young girls don’t respect y’all old b—hes. Why? Because y’all don’t reach out and provide genuine council,” she wrote. “You play these internet childish games and end up in a childish mix. WHERE ARE OUR ROLE MODELs? CAUSE IM TIRED OF YALL OLD HOLLYWOOD Bulls–t! Kiss my a– Jackie”

It’s been a very busy month for Lil Mama online.

In early March, she caught backlash after suggesting that children are too young to change their gender. The comments were considered transphobic by many especially since they were made soon after Zaya Wade’s Women’s History Month interview with Michelle Obama went viral. Lil Mama reposted a tweet questioning how children were allowed to give consent to matters related to their genitals and/or gender, but are prohibited from doing various other things until becoming a legally consenting adult.

“DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS. Used to be a cat now ima dog, WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION,” she wrote along with her repost.

A few weeks later, she was back in the headlines for claiming she was going to launch a “heterosexual rights movement” due to the LGBTQ+ community “bullying people for having an opinion.” Lil Mama accused those in that community of taking comments made by heterosexual people out of context, ultimately forcing them to keep their opinions to themselves.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion [sic] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Harry’s initial tweets that riled up Lil Mama still stand, as well as what could be a response to her “old b—hes” comment.

“Wisdom comes from an exclusive club..with entrance based solely on dues you’ve already paid – in full!” she wrote.