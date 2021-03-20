MadameNoire Featured Video

After stirring up some controversy once she shared her views on children being transgender, rapper/actress Lil’ Mama isn’t done speaking on this topic. In a post on social media, she said she wants to take things a step further with a “heterosexual rights movement.” In her post, which was captured by The Jasmine Brand, she said that straight people are forced to keep quiet regarding their opinions about the LGBTQ+ community because their comments are taken out of context and misunderstood.

I’m about to start a heterosexual rights movement. Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you NOT ALL get a kick out of bullying people for having an option. How they dress, how their hair and/or make-up looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest [opinion] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

These calls for more understanding come after the Harlem native shared her opinion regarding children being able to identify as transgender. In her Instagram story, she shared a tweet that read:

So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or “change” their gender? This is insanity #America.

When she reposted it, she wrote that children being able to identify as transgender is a form of depopulation.

“DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS,” she wrote. “Used to be a cat now ima dog, WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”