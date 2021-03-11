I wish I was coming to you with some better news. I wish we finally watched Paige walk away from Chris for good, embarrassing him like he has done to her so many times. But that was not what we saw last night. And at this point, it’s sounding like a broken record. And personally, the song is starting to get on my nerves. I don’t know what type of hold Chris has on her but in her prayer time with God she needs to ask to be loosed from that. But we’ll get to Ms. Paige and Mr. Chris in just a minute. In the meantime, let’s dive into what some of the other couples have going on. As they had a bit of drama of their own this week.