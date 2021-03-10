MadameNoire Featured Video

In a fairly non-toxic segment, the ladies of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens recently took some time to chat about the controversy surrounding singer J-Boog’s comments on clips from a conversation 13-year-old Zaya Wade had with Michelle Obama in honor of Women’s History Month.

If you recall, last Friday former B2K band member J-Boog made headlines when he shared a long comment underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s series of clips grabbed and re-posted from the conversation Zaya had with Obama about being comfortable and confident in one’s own skin. Referring to the clips as “very demonic,” and saying that people were exploiting Zaya for “their new agenda,” J-Boog unfortunately added to the slew of negativity that has been thrown the child’s way since news broke that she was requesting to be identified using feminine pronouns — despite being born a boy.

Speaking on the conversation had between Zaya and Obama for Women’s History Month — in addition to J-Boog’s comments — cohost Claudia Jordan said, “I think two things can be possible at the same time. I think the fact that — what Michelle Obama was doing was encouraging to a child. She was looking out for someone — an individual — and other kids that are like that.”

“On the other hand — I think some people are not properly articulating how uncomfortable they may feel about a child being pushed,” Jordan continued. “They may think that child is being pushed to the front of the agenda — pushed to be the face of this. Now if Zaya is 1000% okay with that, then I’m all for it.”

“It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things,” she later said.

Noting how puberty can be a confusing time for anyone — regardless of their gender or how they choose to identify, Jordan continued, “I just hope that there are no regrets later on. I just want Zaya at the end of it to not feel and pressure. Like if Zaya ever felt like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel this way anymore.’ Does Zaya feel this uncomfortable, ridiculous amount of pressure to not be able to go back? Not saying that she wants to,” the cohost clarified, “but I just feel like [it’s] such a young age to have so much pressure on her shoulders.”

When Vivica A. Fox chimed in, she told viewers “Let that child live.” Further discussing the comments of J-Boog and all those who have had something negative to say about Zaya and Obama’s chat, she continued, “to come out with such a harsh statement — when here is the first lady showing an example to other African American women [that] if your child is different, look at them, accept them, and love them.”

“Keyword, love them through it,” Syleena Johnson added to the discussion. Doubling down on the previous comments she made in the clip about all the hate Zaya has received, she asked viewers directly, “What is the alternative? That you look into your child’s face and say ‘No I don’t agree with that,’ and then they go out and still be who they feel they are? Please understand that whether you like it or not, they’re still going to be who they are — whether in front of your face or behind your back. So what is the alternative?” she asked again. “To allow them to go and be unsafe? Unsupervised? Not with your love, mentorship, and support? As a mom, I would never do that to my child.”

To watch the full clip of the Cocktails with Queens ladies discussing the drama surrounding J-Boog, Zaya, and Obama, view the clip down below.