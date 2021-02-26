Weddings these days look a little different. And while folks have had to slice guest lists, appear on Zoom, or stay six feet away from their fellow guests, the one thing brides and Black brides especially will never sacrifice is style.

After you secure the perfect dress, you must ensure that your hair is laid. It’s essential. And wedding hair has to be subtle enough not to detract from your makeup and dress but ornate enough to denote the significance of the moment.

The best way to achieve that is with jewelry that will make a statement while shining in the light.

Enter: Ai and Eva Bridal Jewelry.

According to their website, the online jewelry store based in Atlanta derives its name from the late great grandparents of its founder Patrice Morgan, Ai and Eva Dixie.

These two were married in the 1920s and stayed together for 75 years.

Morgan writes that she was inspired to start the company when as a newly engaged bride in 2019 she was looking for affordable yet stylish accessories for herself and her bridesmaids without the hassle of running around to a million stores to find the perfect look.

