Crystal Smith Breaks Her Silence After Ne-Yo Divorce Rumors Leak

Over the weekend, we reported the reports that Crystal Smith was going to be filing for divorce from her husband of three years, singer Ne-Yo.

Despite numerous reports, neither Crystal or Ne-Yo spoke to the allegations. Instead, it seems that Crystal was sharing her feelings about her relationship through her Instagram page, leaving subtle and not so subtle hints about breaking up, moving on and loving yourself. Not to mention all images of Ne-Yo have been completely removed.

Since the news broke, Crystal hadn’t said anything until she spoke to Baller Alert, saying, “…the accuracy is that he’s an amazing father and our kids are blessed to have a father like him. I wouldn’t take that back for anything in this world. Everything else is God’s will.”

Not entirely clear but time will tell.

The news that Crystal was considering filing for divorce was initially posted by The Jasmine Brand, who claimed that after three years of marriage, Crystal “left” because she’d “had enough.”

Enough of what exactly? Who knows.

Ne-Yo has been completely quiet.

In fact, looking at his page, you would think everything was gravy.

In his last post featuring Crystal, on New Year’s Eve, Ne-Yo wrote that with Crystal by his side things were going to be amazing.

We’ll keep you posted.