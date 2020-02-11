Crystal Smith Breaks Her Silence After Ne-Yo Divorce Rumors Leak
Over the weekend, we reported the reports that Crystal Smith was going to be filing for divorce from her husband of three years, singer Ne-Yo.
Despite numerous reports, neither Crystal or Ne-Yo spoke to the allegations. Instead, it seems that Crystal was sharing her feelings about her relationship through her Instagram page, leaving subtle and not so subtle hints about breaking up, moving on and loving yourself. Not to mention all images of Ne-Yo have been completely removed.
Since the news broke, Crystal hadn’t said anything until she spoke to Baller Alert, saying, “…the accuracy is that he’s an amazing father and our kids are blessed to have a father like him. I wouldn’t take that back for anything in this world. Everything else is God’s will.”
Not entirely clear but time will tell.
The news that Crystal was considering filing for divorce was initially posted by The Jasmine Brand, who claimed that after three years of marriage, Crystal “left” because she’d “had enough.”
Enough of what exactly? Who knows.
Ne-Yo has been completely quiet.
In fact, looking at his page, you would think everything was gravy.
In his last post featuring Crystal, on New Year’s Eve, Ne-Yo wrote that with Crystal by his side things were going to be amazing.
Headed into the new year wit a RIDER. 2019 had its bumps and bruises, yea sure. But it’s not about the difficulty, it’s about ones ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and ones willingness to push thru to the potential greatness of a situation. There no such thing as perfect, a lesson we both have had to learn and lock in. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that’s you and me❤️ Big plans for 2020 baby! But regardless of what happens 2020 will be absolutely AMAZING so long as you’re by my side. I love you @itscrystalsmith 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 #FlyMarriedShit
